bamboo shadows by aikimomm
bamboo shadows

A bamboo "fence" in the general neighborhood. I don't know why the shadows are so blue....but I love the colors.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Yao RL
You are the master of shadows. Love the colour combinations and composition.
March 3rd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Terrific lines, the colors work for me! (Go Broncos!)
March 3rd, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
What a great find! Perfect for you and your artistic skill with shadows.
March 3rd, 2021  
