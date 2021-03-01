Sign up
Photo 1430
bamboo shadows
A bamboo "fence" in the general neighborhood. I don't know why the shadows are so blue....but I love the colors.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
3
2
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1430
photos
37
followers
49
following
391% complete
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-H1
Taken
24th December 2006 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
fence
,
lines
,
bamboo
Yao RL
You are the master of shadows. Love the colour combinations and composition.
March 3rd, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Terrific lines, the colors work for me! (Go Broncos!)
March 3rd, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
What a great find! Perfect for you and your artistic skill with shadows.
March 3rd, 2021
