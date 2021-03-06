Previous
grasshopper by aikimomm
grasshopper

Spotted on a wire fence while picking grapes at a local vineyard. Those in my own yard don't have such cool red legs.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Yao RL
Caught in the action. Nice one.
March 8th, 2021  
