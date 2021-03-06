Sign up
Photo 1433
grasshopper
Spotted on a wire fence while picking grapes at a local vineyard. Those in my own yard don't have such cool red legs.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
6th September 2020 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Tags
grasshopper
,
wire fence
,
red legs
Yao RL
Caught in the action. Nice one.
March 8th, 2021
