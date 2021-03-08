Sign up
Photo 1435
raven signage
I love ravens, and delighted in this metal sign I saw in downtown Santa Fe hanging over the doorway of a bar.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
30th June 2019 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
raven
,
blue sky
,
santa fe
,
metal sign
Yao RL
Interestingly carved and framed
March 10th, 2021
