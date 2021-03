deer

Though we live right in town, deer are a constant presence in the yard. Over the years they've eaten untold dollars' worth of plants in my landscaping, even those that claim to be deer-resistant. Nowadays I stick to rosemary, thyme, sages, lavender--the smelly things. At least this one is eating weeds, not at all concerned how close I came to her with the camera. They are such beautiful creatures, and I respect that they were here long before I was.