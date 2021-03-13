Previous
street lamp and shadows by aikimomm
street lamp and shadows

And bare branches. Taken one December (many years ago), the red bows continue to adorn the city's street lamps for months afterwards. Lots of folks leave their holiday lights on year-round; it's a New Mexico thing.
aikimomm (phoebe)

