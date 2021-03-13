Sign up
Photo 1439
street lamp and shadows
And bare branches. Taken one December (many years ago), the red bows continue to adorn the city's street lamps for months afterwards. Lots of folks leave their holiday lights on year-round; it's a New Mexico thing.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Tags
shadows
,
street lamp
,
bare branches
,
bright red bow
