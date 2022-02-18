roses and friends

There's really nothing quite like a jar of roses to brighten one's day, especially when they're as striking as these. I need to always have flowers on our table--I'd go without food on the table before going without flowers. I usually buy alstromeria because I love them and they last so long. But awhile back Albertson's happened to have these incredible roses, for something like 8 stems for $3. And they lasted an entire week, apparently encouraged by a couple leftover alstromeria. At any rate, they made for a pretty picture. I only wish the store would carry them again some time.....