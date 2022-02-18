Previous
Next
roses and friends by aikimomm
Photo 1472

roses and friends

There's really nothing quite like a jar of roses to brighten one's day, especially when they're as striking as these. I need to always have flowers on our table--I'd go without food on the table before going without flowers. I usually buy alstromeria because I love them and they last so long. But awhile back Albertson's happened to have these incredible roses, for something like 8 stems for $3. And they lasted an entire week, apparently encouraged by a couple leftover alstromeria. At any rate, they made for a pretty picture. I only wish the store would carry them again some time.....
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL
Love your attitude - they are beautiful and cheerful.
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise