shadowed glory by aikimomm
Photo 1475

shadowed glory

I love those big old-fashioned blue morning glories. They came up in my yard this year after a 6-year hiatus! Go figure. There were some little weeds with fern-like leaves growing around them, and of course I loved the shadows they created.
25th February 2022

aikimomm

