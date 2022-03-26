Sign up
Photo 1476
cosmos and shadow
Flowers, shadows. They continue to delight me after all these years. I thought about cloning out the "extra" shadow, but was afraid it would be too obvious.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Tags
flowers
,
shadow
,
duo
