First Taste of Freedom

The last of our eleven Monarchs emerged from his chrysalis this morning. We had a 100% success rate--woo hoo! This guy, however, didn't seem quite ready to take off after leaving the enclosure even after about 5 hours of stretching exercises. It was cloudy and cold out, so to better his chances we brought him back in. We'll set him free (again) tomorrow morning when it's warmer...



