Night Life

Went in search of Neowise last night, but couldn't get a good vantage point in time, nor were the horizon skies clear enough. However, miles from nowhere and no moon to be seen, it was a brilliantly spectacular night for the Milky Way. I took a few "standard" shots as well as playing with a bit of light painting which perhaps I'll post later, but this one was just a bit of experimenting with the zoom lens to see what would happen. Kinda far out, but there ya go! The distracting lines left of center are Saturn and Jupiter, I think. They were super bright last night! Pretty cool on black if you're interested.



Hope you all are staying healthy and happy--cheers!