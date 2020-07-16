Previous
Night Life by aikiuser
Night Life

Went in search of Neowise last night, but couldn't get a good vantage point in time, nor were the horizon skies clear enough. However, miles from nowhere and no moon to be seen, it was a brilliantly spectacular night for the Milky Way. I took a few "standard" shots as well as playing with a bit of light painting which perhaps I'll post later, but this one was just a bit of experimenting with the zoom lens to see what would happen. Kinda far out, but there ya go! The distracting lines left of center are Saturn and Jupiter, I think. They were super bright last night! Pretty cool on black if you're interested.

Hope you all are staying healthy and happy--cheers!
aikiuser (jenn)

moni kozi
So fabulous!
July 17th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
It’s very cool, toots! Like my zooms in Oregon last year! I hope you do post you way pics. This is way fun. Wish I was there with my peeps ♥️
July 17th, 2020  
