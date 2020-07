Sunset Watch

On our way from the lake and on the way to scope out a spot more suited to shoot Neowise, this Great Blue Heron was spotted silhouetted in the brilliant light of the setting sun (true color shown here!) We had already admired so many of these guys at the lake, but had to stop for this one anyway...



