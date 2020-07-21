Sign up
21 / 365
Stanislaus Growies
Wasn't able to escape the cloud cover for another Neowise shoot today, so back into the archives to process an older image. This was another from the gorgeous Sonoma Pass on a fork of the Stanislaus River last summer.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
2
3
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
1177
photos
102
followers
146
following
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Taken
18th July 2020 4:47pm
rocks
,
trees
,
river
,
landscape
,
rushing water
,
another dang black and white
Wylie
ace
beautiful shot with gorgeous foreground and star burst. fav
July 22nd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
The sharp contrasts are so nice - the sharp detail against the softness of your stream. The BvsW - and the the tiny pop of starburst... fav!
July 22nd, 2020
