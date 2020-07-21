Previous
Next
Stanislaus Growies by aikiuser
21 / 365

Stanislaus Growies

Wasn't able to escape the cloud cover for another Neowise shoot today, so back into the archives to process an older image. This was another from the gorgeous Sonoma Pass on a fork of the Stanislaus River last summer.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
beautiful shot with gorgeous foreground and star burst. fav
July 22nd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
The sharp contrasts are so nice - the sharp detail against the softness of your stream. The BvsW - and the the tiny pop of starburst... fav!
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise