Repose
Egrets are very commonplace here, but I never tire of them. So elegant.
Best on black if you've the time...
My apologies, I'm a bit behind in commenting, but I am nonetheless enjoying all of your images. Peace, ya'll!
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
Tags
feathers
,
egret
,
monochrome
,
another dang bird
