Repose by aikiuser
28 / 365

Repose

Egrets are very commonplace here, but I never tire of them. So elegant.

Best on black if you've the time...

My apologies, I'm a bit behind in commenting, but I am nonetheless enjoying all of your images. Peace, ya'll!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

aikiuser (jenn)

