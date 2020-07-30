Previous
Car Art by aikiuser
30 / 365

Car Art

Not an especially artistic image, but I loved this. Normally people write in “Wash Me”, so unoriginal. But this person was taking in the grand Utah view and got creative after their outing which by the looks of things was very fun!

Cheers to all!
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

aikiuser (jenn)

A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
Photo Details

Dianne
Very well done!
July 31st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's really great!
July 31st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That’s cool! You wouldn’t want anyone to wash it now would you
July 31st, 2020  
Wylie ace
certainly different and creative!
July 31st, 2020  
