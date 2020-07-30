Sign up
30 / 365
Car Art
Not an especially artistic image, but I loved this. Normally people write in “Wash Me”, so unoriginal. But this person was taking in the grand Utah view and got creative after their outing which by the looks of things was very fun!
Cheers to all!
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
Tags
graffiti
,
car”
,
“dirty
Dianne
Very well done!
July 31st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's really great!
July 31st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
That’s cool! You wouldn’t want anyone to wash it now would you
July 31st, 2020
Wylie
ace
certainly different and creative!
July 31st, 2020
