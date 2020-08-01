Sign up
Previous
Next
32 / 365
A Bush, a Tree, a Really Big Dog and a Sunset
It is a big dog, right?
Hope everyone is staying safe out there. Cheers!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
1188
photos
112
followers
151
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
30th July 2020 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
color
,
silhouette
,
minimal
