35 / 365
Mountain Pride
A beautiful variety of Penstemon found in the Sierra Nevada.
Best on black if you've the inclination.
I've fallen a bit behind in my commenting, but will try to catch up soon. Thank you for hanging in there with me -- Peace!
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
5
3
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
1191
photos
120
followers
157
following
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
rocks
,
flower
,
color
,
landscape
,
waterfall
,
long exposure
Maggiemae
ace
wonderful settings to get both the wild flower in the rocks and the rushing water behind! fav
August 5th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
ooh yes. fantastic composition
August 5th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Such a wonderful photo!
August 5th, 2020
moni kozi
This is soooo nice. So magical and minimalist. Lovely!
August 5th, 2020
FBailey
ace
What a little beauty! Love the backdrop
August 5th, 2020
