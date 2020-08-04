Previous
Mountain Pride by aikiuser
35 / 365

Mountain Pride

A beautiful variety of Penstemon found in the Sierra Nevada.

Best on black if you've the inclination.

I've fallen a bit behind in my commenting, but will try to catch up soon. Thank you for hanging in there with me -- Peace!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
wonderful settings to get both the wild flower in the rocks and the rushing water behind! fav
August 5th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
ooh yes. fantastic composition
August 5th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful photo!
August 5th, 2020  
moni kozi
This is soooo nice. So magical and minimalist. Lovely!
August 5th, 2020  
FBailey ace
What a little beauty! Love the backdrop
August 5th, 2020  
