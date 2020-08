Cracked

On a recent jaunt to the countryside we came across an intriguing mud flat lined with cattails. I’ve seen dried mud cracking like this, but never any that are so deep (up to 12” in places). I never captured quite the image I had in my mind’s eye for this, so must go back and try again...



Not much better on black.



Thanks so much for all your lovely comments, favs and follows—Cheers!