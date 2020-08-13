Previous
Next
Baldy by aikiuser
44 / 365

Baldy

I suppose there are some places where Bald Eagles are quite common and considered "just another bird." But not where I live so it is always such a treat to see these beauties!

Thank you for visiting--Stay safe, y'all!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Beautiful shot Jenn - the rock itself is gorgeous but then to see this bad boy on top! That eye shine - the lighting... gorgeous.
August 14th, 2020  
JT Simpson ace
Beautiful, Jenn. Unbelievable shot!
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise