Baldy
I suppose there are some places where Bald Eagles are quite common and considered "just another bird." But not where I live so it is always such a treat to see these beauties!
Thank you for visiting--Stay safe, y'all!
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
bird
bald eagle
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful shot Jenn - the rock itself is gorgeous but then to see this bad boy on top! That eye shine - the lighting... gorgeous.
August 14th, 2020
JT Simpson
ace
Beautiful, Jenn. Unbelievable shot!
August 14th, 2020
