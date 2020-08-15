Sign up
46 / 365
Faces in Places
They can be found in the strangest places!
Well, another day spent doing something other than photography... whaaaa?! I'll do my best to catch up with everyone soon. In the meantime, I do appreciate your visits--thank you!
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
0
0
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1202
photos
121
followers
162
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th June 2019 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
fence
,
detail
,
because i'm tired
