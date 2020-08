Lost in Time

Most of my images these days aren't particularly recent, but I do try to experiment with edits every day and this is no exception. While on a back road in Utah on a blustery day, we came upon some old town ruins, I think this was the general store. Oh, to have a peek into a day in the life of whoever lived in these places...



Hoping all is well in your world, thank you for taking a gander!



Peace