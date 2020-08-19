Previous
Cactus Abstractus, #2 by aikiuser
50 / 365

Cactus Abstractus, #2

Abstract is hard, but thought I'd give it a go for the August Abstract challenge. Much. Practice Needed...

Hope all is well in your world--Peace
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
PhylM-S ace
The colors are awesome and so fitting for right now. Gorgeous Jenn.
August 20th, 2020  
