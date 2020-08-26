Sign up
57 / 365
Country Sun
The skies have finally cleared a bit from all the fires so we enjoyed a day out in the countryside. It was nice to get out of the house for a bit, a great day!
Stay healthy, stay safe everyone! Peace
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1213
photos
124
followers
171
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd August 2020 7:00pm
tree
,
sunset
,
color
,
country
,
golden hour
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely light - you stay safe too please
August 27th, 2020
