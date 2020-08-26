Previous
Country Sun by aikiuser
57 / 365

Country Sun

The skies have finally cleared a bit from all the fires so we enjoyed a day out in the countryside. It was nice to get out of the house for a bit, a great day!

Stay healthy, stay safe everyone! Peace
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely light - you stay safe too please
August 27th, 2020  
