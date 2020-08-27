Previous
Soulwax by aikiuser
Soulwax

"An indie blend of funk and folk, Soulwax is the perfect cuppa jo."
Album Cover Challenge 119
It's been ages since I've participated in one of these cover challenges so thought I'd try giving 'er another go. Thank you for "listening"!

Here's the rules if you're interested:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43969/album-cover-challenge-119 *

*Oddly, Soulwax is an actual Belgian band. This cover and the band's description is absolute fiction and any similarities between it and the actual band is purely coincidental!
