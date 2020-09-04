Yellow-Billed Magpie

These birds are found only within the central valley of California. As corvids, they're super smart, very communal and are known to hold "funerals" for their dead. ...and I have found them very difficult to shoot so I was glad to get this one just before it took off. Not a particularly exciting image, and it obviously doesn't show its unique color, but maybe I'll post another version later...



Meanwhile, many thanks for all your kind and thoughtful comments, faves and follows. Happy weekend, everyone!