Previous
Next
Yellow-Billed Magpie by aikiuser
66 / 365

Yellow-Billed Magpie

These birds are found only within the central valley of California. As corvids, they're super smart, very communal and are known to hold "funerals" for their dead. ...and I have found them very difficult to shoot so I was glad to get this one just before it took off. Not a particularly exciting image, and it obviously doesn't show its unique color, but maybe I'll post another version later...

Meanwhile, many thanks for all your kind and thoughtful comments, faves and follows. Happy weekend, everyone!
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lovely shot but gee I wish I could see his yellow bill
September 5th, 2020  
Erin R ace
Love his long tail
September 5th, 2020  
moni kozi
Funny pun: "very difficult to shoot".
Very nice photo. I would be curious to get an idea of its colors.
September 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a beauty and interesting information too.
September 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
makes me wish I could see the colours!
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise