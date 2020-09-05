Previous
Yellow-billed Magpie in Technicolor by aikiuser
67 / 365

Yellow-billed Magpie in Technicolor

Okay all you color junkies out there, per your request here is yesterday's bird in full color. Enjoy!

5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Kathy A ace
Love this in colour!
September 6th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Wow, we don't have magpies like that down here.
September 6th, 2020  
Babs ace
I am a big fan of black and white, but this chap really needs to be seen in colour. fav.
September 6th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
beautimous - look at that blue black... now you can see that yellow eyeliner too!
September 6th, 2020  
