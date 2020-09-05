Sign up
67 / 365
Yellow-billed Magpie in Technicolor
Okay all you color junkies out there, per your request here is yesterday's bird in full color. Enjoy!
I really appreciate all your comments, faves and follows--thank you!
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1223
photos
126
followers
172
following
Tags
bird
,
color
,
magpie
,
fence post
Kathy A
ace
Love this in colour!
September 6th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Wow, we don't have magpies like that down here.
September 6th, 2020
Babs
ace
I am a big fan of black and white, but this chap really needs to be seen in colour. fav.
September 6th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
beautimous - look at that blue black... now you can see that yellow eyeliner too!
September 6th, 2020
