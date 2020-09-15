Sign up
77 / 365
Ghost Tree
Well, at least in my tired mind I see an unearthly profile amongst the branches...do you?
Thank you as ever for all your visits, comments, faves and follows. They're all greatly appreciated! Peace
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
7
5
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1233
photos
134
followers
174
following
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
23rd November 2017 5:01pm
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
ghost
,
color
,
clouds
,
silhouette
Monique
ace
Glorious silhouette
September 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful silhouette!
September 16th, 2020
moni kozi
what a colours combination!!! so wonderful!
September 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The silhouettes are stark - which means great focus! fav
September 16th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh so beautiful 😊
September 16th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is really beautiful Jenn
September 16th, 2020
Erin R
ace
Love this shot
September 16th, 2020
