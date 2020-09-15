Previous
Ghost Tree by aikiuser
77 / 365

Ghost Tree

Well, at least in my tired mind I see an unearthly profile amongst the branches...do you?

Thank you as ever for all your visits, comments, faves and follows. They're all greatly appreciated! Peace
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

Monique ace
Glorious silhouette
September 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful silhouette!
September 16th, 2020  
moni kozi
what a colours combination!!! so wonderful!
September 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
The silhouettes are stark - which means great focus! fav
September 16th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh so beautiful 😊
September 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is really beautiful Jenn
September 16th, 2020  
Erin R ace
Love this shot
September 16th, 2020  
