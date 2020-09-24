Mega Pod

My first time seeing a mega pod of dolphins was out of Santa Barbara, as we were nearing the Channel Islands. It was a pod of 3000-5000 of these magnificent creatures that came from seemingly nowhere. There was quite literally no place the eye could see where there wasn't a dolphin splashing! I dare say I've never experienced anything that has ever brought a group of complete strangers as together as this extraordinary sight. Tears of joy, awe and reverence from every single person aboard our vessel, it was purely magical. Some close to our boat would make eye contact which felt like they reached right thru to my soul.



The Pacific White-sided Dolphins shown here are but several of a smaller pod of about 1000 out of Monterey that accompanied us for about 20 minutes or so before heading on their merry way. Positively breathtaking.



