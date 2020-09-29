Previous
Pedro's Release by aikiuser
Pedro's Release

28 days ago @pixelchix, who volunteers for the Pacific Wildlife Center in Morro Bay, received a call from a concerned citizen about a pelican that needed rescuing. It had been a very long day, was after hours, near dark and she was not on the schedule, but a friend had given her Heather's number so we drove back out to the beach to check on it anyway. The woman who called was with her 18-year-old son and they stayed for quite some time keeping an eye on the bird until we finally arrived. The poor thing had numerous hooks in it and was tangled in fishing line and although some of the hooks and the line had been removed by some other passersby, it was clearly stressed and in bad shape. It was still managing to fly back into the water, however, so it proved quite challenging to catch. Thankfully, the woman and her son were happy to stay even longer and with their help, we did finally manage to wrangle it in. As we didn't have a carrier large enough to contain it so Heather had to carry it in her lap wrapped in towels while I drove 40 minutes back to the center where, thankfully, the vet had agreed to wait for us (several hours after he was supposed to have left for the day.)

Happily, the heroic efforts of all involved paid off. The brilliant vets and volunteers at the center had nursed this young pelican back to health and today, with the caller and her son at hand, "our" pelican (who some bystanders spontaneously dubbed "Pedro") was released back to the wilds on this foggy morning. It hopped a few feet into the water, turned back toward us almost as if to say "thank you" then headed back through the bay where we watched it get its bearings before taking flight on healthy wings.

In this crap show of a year, these little victories do much to restore the faith. I hope all is well in your world, thank you for visiting! Peace
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

moni kozi
This is such a touching story of kindness. And the shot in the foggy air is so good. Thank you for sharing.
September 30th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful shot and amazing story. It warms my heart that there are people like you around helping the wildlife
September 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I love it - there is nothing like getting to release a wild animal again
September 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot and a great story! I love little victories and successes.
September 30th, 2020  
