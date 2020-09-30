Sign up
Previous
Next
92 / 365
Pedro
The pelican from yesterday's post. I shall now concentrate on my Get Pushed challenge (@salza). Food. I can do this...
Thank you as ever for your generous comments and favs!
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
3
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1248
photos
139
followers
157
following
25% complete
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
29th September 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
high key
,
pelican
,
another bird
Alexandra DG
Love the simplicity & the name :) fav
October 1st, 2020
moni kozi
This is gorgeous on dark!!! Well done!
October 1st, 2020
vonski
Beautiful
October 1st, 2020
