Pedro by aikiuser
92 / 365

Pedro

The pelican from yesterday's post. I shall now concentrate on my Get Pushed challenge (@salza). Food. I can do this...

Thank you as ever for your generous comments and favs!
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
25% complete

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
Love the simplicity & the name :) fav
October 1st, 2020  
moni kozi
This is gorgeous on dark!!! Well done!
October 1st, 2020  
vonski
Beautiful
October 1st, 2020  
