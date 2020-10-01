Sign up
Tic Tac Dough
Going in the for the win... No rolls were unharmed in the making of this image. (Butter on black)
First attempt at the recent Get Pushed challenge from
@salza
(food/meals in whatever way you like). Thanks, Sally. I kneaded that! I'll fry again tomorrow...
My continued thanks for all your lovely comments, favs and follows. They do keep me going!
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
food
,
game
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-427
,
food humor
,
got pushed
moni kozi
You're tooo funny!!! Butter on black! I love your puns. And the shot is soooo funny!
October 2nd, 2020
