Cherry tomato, that is.Another entry for my Get Pushed challenge from @salza (food/meals in whatever way you like). I had wanted to try a "crown" splash and was going to try the obligatory strawberry in a glass of seltzer, but that seemed too, um, obligatory. So I decided to try using foods we were prepping for supper instead. ...that and I didn't have a strawberry. Not exactly a crown, but hey.Thank you for suffering through yesterday's bun puns, you're good sports! Peace, y'all!