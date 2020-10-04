Oak Titmouse

Okay, so I shoot a lot of birds (photographically speaking of course). But when ya can't leave your tiny little yard due to air quality (still) and I wasted most of my day in front of the tv watching Schitt's Creek (must see tv!), then ya do what you can with what's right in front of you. Which is a surprising variety of warblers, finches, hummers, etc. and of course a titmouse or two. These little birds are so full of personality and so delightful to watch. ...Hopefully creativity will ensue in the near future.



