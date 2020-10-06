Previous
The Morsel by aikiuser
98 / 365

The Morsel

Not much of a lunch, but maybe a pre-meal snack? Wouldn't wanna be that fly, just sayin'.

I have so appreciated all your comments, favs and follows--Thank you so much! Peace
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

aikiuser (jenn)

Carolinesdreams ace
This is amazing!
October 7th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
You just keep them coming...fav after fav!!!!! Another stunning image!!!!
October 7th, 2020  
