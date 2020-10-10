Sign up
102 / 365
Bee Careful
101 days into this latest round of 365 and I feel my photo mojo waning. But I guess that's to be expected, so I'll just carry on...
Many thanks to all who continue to comment, fav and follow--you're what keeps me going!
Peace
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
7
5
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1258
photos
145
followers
160
following
27% complete
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
2020 and Beyond!
yawn
,
bee
,
thistle
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous details and colour
October 11th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, great detail
October 11th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful capture! Lovely tones!
October 11th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Lovely detailed close up Fav
October 11th, 2020
Alexandra DG
lovely shot
October 11th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
So many lovely spikes and hairs - and then there he is - snuggled into the top. :)
October 11th, 2020
moni kozi
Splendid. The pastel colour palette, the depth of field, the light, the details, the point of view. Everything.
October 11th, 2020
