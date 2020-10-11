Sign up
Previous
Next
103 / 365
Leaf It Be
Nothing much to see here, folks. Just playing with textures and a bit of processing...
Thanks for visiting. Peace
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1259
photos
146
followers
161
following
28% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
2
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
leaves
monotone
another yawner
Diana
ace
Love the textures and tones, so many holes in the leaves!
October 12th, 2020
