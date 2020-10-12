Sign up
104 / 365
Funky Munky
Spotted at a railroad trellis over a beach south of where we live and submitted for the Capture52 Challenge "Graffiti", this guy made me smile.
A bit better on black.
Thanks as ever for your visits, comments, favs and follows. I truly appreciate them!
Peace, y'all
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
2
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1260
photos
146
followers
163
following
28% complete
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th October 2020 4:18pm
Tags
monkey
,
graffiti
,
cartoon
,
grunge
,
street art
,
52wc-2020-w42
Sue
ace
makes me smile too
October 13th, 2020
Beau
ace
Great find and capture.
October 13th, 2020
