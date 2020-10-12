Previous
Funky Munky by aikiuser
104 / 365

Funky Munky

Spotted at a railroad trellis over a beach south of where we live and submitted for the Capture52 Challenge "Graffiti", this guy made me smile.

A bit better on black.

12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

aikiuser (jenn)

Sue ace
makes me smile too
October 13th, 2020  
Beau ace
Great find and capture.
October 13th, 2020  
