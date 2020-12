Hawkeye

We've been getting what seems like hundreds of goldfinches, pine siskins, and a great variety of birds at our feeder this winter and when they're gone, there's usually a reason. Meet the reason. This young Cooper's hawk shows up every once in a while hoping for a morsel. Thankfully, he usually finds one elsewhere!



BOB



Thank you as ever for all your visits and taking the time to comment, it is much appreciated. Happy holidays to all--Peace!