Do Good.

Okay, for northy's (@northy) Get Pushed challenge to do an ICM image, I tried trees (not many nearby). I tried moving vehicles (empty streets). I tried flowers (not much in bloom). And I tried any number of otherwise obvious subject matters, none of which I was able to produce anything interesting or at least a bit different than anything we've all seen a hundred or more times. So I settled on my iPad and the stickers I have on its cover. I mean, at least it wasn't predictable. Flamingo Friday?? ...Be grateful I didn't post the selfie.



Thank you all for stopping by, your visits are much appreciated!



Peace