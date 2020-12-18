Previous
Do Good. by aikiuser
171 / 365

Do Good.

Okay, for northy's (@northy) Get Pushed challenge to do an ICM image, I tried trees (not many nearby). I tried moving vehicles (empty streets). I tried flowers (not much in bloom). And I tried any number of otherwise obvious subject matters, none of which I was able to produce anything interesting or at least a bit different than anything we've all seen a hundred or more times. So I settled on my iPad and the stickers I have on its cover. I mean, at least it wasn't predictable. Flamingo Friday?? ...Be grateful I didn't post the selfie.

18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
@northy Well, at least it's not my pets this time...
December 19th, 2020  
