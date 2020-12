It was a mask. It was a Momster Mask...Okay, so this isn't so much a worthy image as it is a reminder for me to do more gourd art. A medium I love playing with, I made this for my mom (aka the momster, aka @aikimomm ) several years ago when I was working and yet still doing much more of this kind of thing. Since then, retirement and Covid happened so I'm not sure why I still have all these calabashes on my shelves. Must. Do. More.Happy Holidays, everyone--be safe!Peace