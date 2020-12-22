Previous
Ottery Adorable by aikiuser
Ottery Adorable

Sooo lucky to have these amazing creatures living close to us. A bit too close at times. Recently while on the bay kayaking, one youngster tried to climb up into the boat with me and my dog who just sat and watched the whole thing as if there was nothing unusual about the encounter. I actually had to paddle furiously to evade the silly dude. Not that I would've minded, but really it's not the best thing to encourage the wildlife. ...even though I sooo wanted to.

Thank you for visiting--Season's Greetings to all!
