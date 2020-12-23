Sign up
Evening Bay
Just another sunset at the bay. With boats. And another osprey if you look real close. Again.
Thanks for stopping by--peace.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
boats
,
ocean
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
December 24th, 2020
FunnyFace
That's a lovely lovely view..really rather jealous! :-)
December 24th, 2020
