Previous
Next
Evening Bay by aikiuser
176 / 365

Evening Bay

Just another sunset at the bay. With boats. And another osprey if you look real close. Again.

Thanks for stopping by--peace.

23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
December 24th, 2020  
FunnyFace
That's a lovely lovely view..really rather jealous! :-)
December 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise