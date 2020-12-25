Previous
Here Kitty Kitty by aikiuser
Here Kitty Kitty

Some days we take a short road trip to the more rural spots of the county and often times are rewarded with some amazing wildlife. This is a heavily cropped shot and not a very good one to start, but so freakin' cool to see these kitties!

Today, however, was spent on Zoom with la famiglia and then an evening "at the movies" enjoying a couple of new releases. Note: WW84 vs Soul. Soul, hands down winner. Just sayin'.

I hope everyone's day was warm and wonderful.
Merry Christmas and Happy Tidings to all! Peace
aikiuser (jenn)

JackieR ace
Beautiful shot, are bobcats rare or just rarely seen. Pleased for you to see this and then get the photo
December 26th, 2020  
Monique ace
Wow, nice capture
December 26th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow how wonderful to see this beauty!!
December 26th, 2020  
