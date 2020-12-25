Here Kitty Kitty

Some days we take a short road trip to the more rural spots of the county and often times are rewarded with some amazing wildlife. This is a heavily cropped shot and not a very good one to start, but so freakin' cool to see these kitties!



Today, however, was spent on Zoom with la famiglia and then an evening "at the movies" enjoying a couple of new releases. Note: WW84 vs Soul. Soul, hands down winner. Just sayin'.



I hope everyone's day was warm and wonderful.

Merry Christmas and Happy Tidings to all! Peace