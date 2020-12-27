Contemplation

A number of years ago Heather @pixelchix and I served as the local zoo's official photographers. I have always had very mixed feelings about zoos in general but thankfully zoo conditions in general are improving. My eyes were also gratefully opened to the absolutely incredible amount of conservation work they do behind the scenes. While it saddens me to see so many magnificent creatures behind glass, I also am aware that without zoos many of these would perish. Indeed, a number of species have been brought from the brink of extinction because of them. It was amazing to be granted special access to the animals, getting up close and personal with most of them. ...The director wouldn't let us in the tiger enclosure, however. I don't know why.
Anyway, this was from a different, but excellent zoo in Santa Barbara. I was quite drawn to this gorilla, however their staff wouldn't let us in with this big guy, either, even with our "connections." Whatev. Instead, they made me shoot behind thick, dirty glass without much light which meant processing this was rather an exercise in polishing a turd. Thankfully this zoo didn't need the image...