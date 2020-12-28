Country Bow

This afternoon we took a quick drive south to pick up some supplies and supper after a day of rain (finally!!) On our way back, on a whim I decided to head off the freeway and take the back roads for a change of scenery. Thank goodness, otherwise we never would have been able to pull over for this spectacular rainbow that suddenly appeared. Grabbed the handy dandy iPhone for a quick snap and had to use the Pano feature to get the entire rainbow. It's amazing I got anything remotely decent.



Note to self: Why have you not learned by now to ALWAYS have your camera with you, even for the shortest of drives?!



Bob, of course.



Thank you for all your wonderful comments, favs and follows, I am very grateful for them all!



Peace



