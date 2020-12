Footprints

I guess someone didn't know the rule about keeping their feet off the table...



Spent the day not doing any photography or post-processing. Whaaa? Turns out having so many other hobbies isn't always a good thing. There's never enough time for it all! An image from last year's photo club "scavenger hunt" pulled quickly from the archives is all I got for the day. Maybe tomorrow will bring more inspiration. ...And time.



Thank you for stopping by, I'll do my best to catch up with commenting soon!



Peace