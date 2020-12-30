Previous
Next
Sea Floor by aikiuser
183 / 365

Sea Floor

I am fascinated by life under the sea and how I wish I would have taken this with an underwater camera whilst scuba diving or something exotic like that. Alas, I had to make do behind glass once again at the aquarium.

Thank you for stopping by! Peace
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise