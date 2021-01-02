Previous
Wooly Bird (Feltis Needleaorum) by aikiuser
Wooly Bird (Feltis Needleaorum)

April @aecasey challenged me to pick one subject to shoot, and capture it in different angles, distances, colors, and light. I could present it as a diptych, triptych, or even a series. Well, I was going to shoot a cool flower or some such thing around the house as I've not gone out much due to obvious global reasons. But as I've been more than a little lazy photographically these days, I settled for this little dude I made last year which resides conveniently located near my desk where the laptop and camera reside. Like I said. Lazy.

Anyway, this is probably not exactly (or even close?) to what was asked of me, but perhaps I'll get inspired tomorrow, find something more interesting to shoot, and present it more appropriately. ...Perhaps.

Peace, all.
@aecasey Attempt number 1. I hope to do better tomorrow!
January 3rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
This sounds a lot of work and a challenge that you had to be pleased with! Hope you were!
January 3rd, 2021  
