Good Times
From when we could gather with friends, hug them hello, and see their happy faces as we share time and space unencumbered by masks and uncertainty. I look to those days again...
Bob if you're so inclined. Thank you sincerely for sharing your time with me. Peace, all.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1349
photos
179
followers
179
following
Tags
black and white
,
friendship
,
b/w
,
monotone
,
road traveled together
