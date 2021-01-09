Previous
Next
Good Times by aikiuser
193 / 365

Good Times

From when we could gather with friends, hug them hello, and see their happy faces as we share time and space unencumbered by masks and uncertainty. I look to those days again...

Bob if you're so inclined. Thank you sincerely for sharing your time with me. Peace, all.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise