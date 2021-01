Sylvia @sprphotos challenged me to do a Flat Lay photo for this past week's Get Pushed exercise. Once I actually researched what a flat lay actually is (!) this actually proved to be much more difficult than I had anticipated. I had several layouts, none of which I thought were very interesting. In the end, I stuck with today's supper...(Plate courtesy of the uber talented @aikimomm Thank you so much for all your continued visits, comments, favs and follows!!Peace