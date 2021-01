Cat in the Curtain

In reviewing the images such as this taken with my iPhone 6, I'm happy I finally upgraded a few months ago. I love this snappy of Keeffer, but the 6's camera was horrible. I didn't get one of the fancy new 11 or 12 series, but the new SE is at least miles better than what I had. But, as they say, the best camera is the one you have with you. ...and I'm not in the habit of taking my Oly with me to shower.



Thank you for stopping by!



Peace